SERVICES TODAY
David L. Shepard, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Jeffrey A. Vance, 4:30 p.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
SERVICES FRIDAY
Joan K. Harshberger, 1 p.m., Graveside at Miller 8 Square, Goshen
Charles C. Wicks, 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Katherine J. Craig, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Wayne S. Whitehead, Celebration of Life, 12 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, New Paris
Rodney A. Solina, Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., 14282 CR 44, Millersburg
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 29
J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUN 5
Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
