FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Norman Hamman, 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Lester Dean Miller, 10 a.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Farrell C. Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Leonard R. Wisowaty, 3 p.m., St. Mary of The Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

SERVICES THURSDAY

Debra L. Bainter, 5:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Fannie Brenneman, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Kathryn L. Ulery, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Blanche K. Hartzler, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Shirley A. Hilbish, 12 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

J. Leroy Slabach, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Angel J. Mingucha, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Robert D. Miller, 12 p.m., Graveside at Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg

Saraetta Miller, 1 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka

SERVICES MONDAY

Kadin M. Schrock, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 26

Kathryn A. Marquis, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen followed by Celebration of Life Service

