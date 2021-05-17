SERVICES TODAY
Frieda Stutzman, 9:30 a.m., David Bontrager residence, 29627 CR 52, Nappanee
Mary J. Rink, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY, MAY 18
Jeffrey B. Thomas, 4 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Theron Schlabach, 11 a.m., Goshen College Mennonite Church
SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 20
Jeffrey A. Vance, 4:30 p.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 22
Rodney A. Solina, Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., 14282 CR 44, Millersburg
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 29
J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUN 5
Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
