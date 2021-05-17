FUNERAL SERVICES: MAY 5

SERVICES TODAY

Frieda Stutzman, 9:30 a.m., David Bontrager residence, 29627 CR 52, Nappanee

Mary J. Rink, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY, MAY 18

Jeffrey B. Thomas, 4 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Theron Schlabach, 11 a.m., Goshen College Mennonite Church

SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 20

Jeffrey A. Vance, 4:30 p.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 22

Rodney A. Solina, Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., 14282 CR 44, Millersburg

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 29

J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUN 5

Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you