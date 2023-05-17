SERVICES FRIDAY
Katherine Ramer, 9:30 a.m., Pleasant Hill Mennonite Church, Latham, Missouri
Glendon E. Lantz, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Sharon K. Stakcer, 11 a.m., First Brethren Church, New Paris
On Monday, Indiana’s governor signed a bill into law that would require a photocopy of a government-issued identification card or at least two ID numbers, such as their 10-digit driver’s license or the last four digits of their Social Security number, if a person votes through a mail-in ballot. Do you agree that tougher mail-in balloting rules were needed in Indiana?