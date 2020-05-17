SERVICES TODAY
Dorothy Waldron, 3 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
SERVICES TUESDAY
Wanda J. Miller, 11 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa
SERVICES JUNE 27
Samuel L. Moyer, 4 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: May 17, 2020 @ 7:07 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.