SERVICES TODAY
Paul F. Koepke, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Bradly A. Rogers, 1 p.m., Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon
SERVICES SUNDAY
Thomas H. Miller, 2 p.m., Woodlawn Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary J. Rink, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Jeffrey B. Thomas, 4 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
Jeffrey A. Vance, 4:30 p.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 22
Rodney A. Solina, Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., 14282 CR 44, Millersburg
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 29
J. Brian Messick, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUN 5
Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
