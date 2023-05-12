SERVICES TODAY
Douglas H. Brown, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Paul Tacker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Brown Cemetery, Millersburg
SERVICES SATURDAY
Janet A. Vardaman, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
Peter B. McFarland, 11 a.m., Clay Church North Campus, South Bend
Velda I. Gunderman, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Marcella Miller, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Erma R. Petersheim, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 8935 W. 450 N., Shipshewana
Luke D. Petersheim, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 8935 W. 450 N., Shipshewana
SERVICES MONDAY
Monica A. Cherniak, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Bertha Dickerhoff, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 20
Marion E. Ketcham, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen