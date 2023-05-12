Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Douglas H. Brown, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Paul Tacker, 11 a.m., Graveside at Brown Cemetery, Millersburg

SERVICES SATURDAY

Janet A. Vardaman, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

Peter B. McFarland, 11 a.m., Clay Church North Campus, South Bend

Velda I. Gunderman, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Marcella Miller, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Erma R. Petersheim, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 8935 W. 450 N., Shipshewana

Luke D. Petersheim, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 8935 W. 450 N., Shipshewana

SERVICES MONDAY

Monica A. Cherniak, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Bertha Dickerhoff, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 20

Marion E. Ketcham, 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you