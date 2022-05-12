Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Vivian J. Murray, 3:30 p.m., Evergreen West Chapel Greencroft, Goshen

Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY

Ella N. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Wade Otto residence, 4425 W. 300 S., Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY

Sylvia L. Snodgrass, 12 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

Malcolm D. Prough, 1:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Jerry Parker, 4 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Milford

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Farrell C. Cripe, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 26

Kathryn A. Marquis, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen followed by Celebration of Life Service

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you