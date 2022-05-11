SERVICES THURSDAY
Vivian J. Murray, 3:30 p.m., Evergreen West Chapel Greencroft, Goshen
Nora L. Speicher, 5 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY
Ella N. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Wade Otto residence, 4425 W. 300 S., Topeka
SERVICES SATURDAY
Sylvia L. Snodgrass, 12 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Malcolm D. Prough, 1:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES THURSDAY, MAY 26
Kathryn A. Marquis, 11 a.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen followed by Celebration of Life Service
