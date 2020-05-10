SERVICES THURSDAY
Anna Ride, 10 a.m., Holy Virgin Protection Orthodox Church, Goshen
SERVICES JUNE 27
Samuel L. Moyer, 4 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 10, 2020 @ 6:26 pm
NAPPANEE [mdash] John E. Schmucker, 60, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 6:30 am. He was born Jan. 22, 1960, in Elkhart to Earl and Mary (Miller) Schmucker. Mr. Schmucker lived his lifetime in this area. On Nov. 6, 1980, he married Donna…
NAPPANEE [mdash] Levi H. Plank, 83, of Nappanee, passed away at 12:03 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. He was born Feb. 19, 1937, in Plain City, Ohio to John Henry and Cora Alma (Knepp) Plank. On Sept. 25, 1958, he married Drusilla Kauffman. Levi was a membe…
GOSHEN [mdash] John Henry Whetstone Jr., 82, died at his home on Thursday. Surviving are his wife, Goldie; eight children; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister. Private family services will be held. See www.rrefh.com for full obituary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.