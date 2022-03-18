SERVICES TODAY
Amos J. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Bethel Mennonite Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen
John W. Abshire, 11 a.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, Aiken, SC
Barbara Bainter, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol
William A. Wickey, 11 a.m., Locust Grove Mennonite Church, Burr Oak, MI
Larry Blackport, 2:30 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Andrew J. Buller, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Michael D. Hatch, 3:30 p.m., Life Point Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY, MARCH 25
Evan D. Nussbaum, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Elaine K. Schrock, 10:45 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen with a livestream service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/
Stanton “Stan” J. Hoover, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
