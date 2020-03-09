SERVICES TODAY
Russell K. Yates, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Mary E. Mullett, 9:30 a.m., Devan Yoder residence, 7220 W. 100 S., Topeka
Edna Farmwald, 9:30 a.m., family home, Bremen
Virginia Anglemyer, 11 a.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart
Hugh Reinhold, 11 a.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Roy A. Miller, 11 a.m., Bremen Missionary Church, Bremen
Jordan Garcia, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home
Catherine Reber, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Willie E. Howell, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Robert R. “Bob” Heign, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Beverley J. Sutton, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
John William Ott Jr., celebration of life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Sarah Pepple Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Jane Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yoder- Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
MARCH 28
Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
APRIL 8
Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
APRIL 25
Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
