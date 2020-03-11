SERVICES TODAY
Harmon Williams, 2 p.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Roy A. Miller, 11 a.m., Bremen Missionary Church, Bremen
Jordan Garcia, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home
Catherine Reber, 4 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Joy J. Slabaugh, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel, Nappanee
Mary L. Reyes, 2 p.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
Jacqueline E. Mundy, 11 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa
Willie E. Howell, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Hazel F. Weaver, 3 p.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Robert R. “Bob” Heign, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Beverley J. Sutton, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
John William Ott Jr., celebration of life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
Sarah Pepple Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Jane Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yoder- Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Linda S. Morrison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Sue W. Harp, 10 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
SERVICES
MARCH 28
Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
APRIL 8
Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
APRIL 25
Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
