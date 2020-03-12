SERVICES TODAY

Joy J. Slabaugh, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel, Nappanee

Mary L. Reyes, 2 p.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Jacqueline E. Mundy, 11 a.m., Wakarusa Missionary Church, Wakarusa

Willie E. Howell, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Hazel F. Weaver, 3 p.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Robert R. “Bob” Heign, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Beverley J. Sutton, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

John William Ott Jr., celebration of life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

Sarah Pepple Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jane Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yoder- Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Linda S. Morrison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Sue W. Harp, 10 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES MARCH 28

Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES APRIL 4

Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, FL

SERVICES APRIL 8

Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you