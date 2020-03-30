BREMEN [mdash] Irene Kay Slabaugh, 56, Bremen, died at 7:38 p.m., March 28, 2020, at home with her family at her side. She was a member of the Amish Church. Irene was born Oct. 17, 1963, to Calvin and Fannie (Mast) Yoder. On Oct. 29, 1987, she married Lisle Slabaugh. They lived in Holy Matri…