SERVICES TODAY
Raymond J. Brenneman, 10:30 a.m., Foundation Community Fellowship (formerly Clinton Brick Mennonite Church), Goshen
Frederick C. Yoder, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Terry W. Musselman, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES FRIDAY
H. Francis Schrock, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Glen R. Unzicker, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Lawrence W. Frazier, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
SERVICES SATURDAY
Jennie Barwick, 10 a.m., graveside service, West Goshen Cemetery, Goshen
Georgia C. Wier, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Charles F. Jordan, noon, Faith Lutheran, Goshen
Joanne E. Neumann, noon, Metamora Mennonite Church, Metamora, Illinois
Gloria Pfeiffer, 2 p.m., Argos United Methodist Church, Argos
Paul Boss, 3:30 p.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Donald L. Minter, 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ann Vogler Emmitt, 1 to 4 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Russell K. Yates, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES
MARCH 14
John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart
SERVICES
MARCH 28
Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
APRIL 25
Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
