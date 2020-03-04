SERVICES TODAY

Raymond J. Brenneman, 10:30 a.m., Foundation Community Fellowship (formerly Clinton Brick Mennonite Church), Goshen

Frederick C. Yoder, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Terry W. Musselman, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES FRIDAY 

H. Francis Schrock, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Glen R. Unzicker, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Lawrence W. Frazier, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Jennie Barwick, 10 a.m., graveside service, West Goshen Cemetery, Goshen

Georgia C. Wier, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Charles F. Jordan, noon, Faith Lutheran, Goshen

Joanne E. Neumann, noon, Metamora Mennonite Church, Metamora, Illinois

Gloria Pfeiffer, 2 p.m., Argos United Methodist Church, Argos

Paul Boss, 3:30 p.m., Sunnyside Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Donald L. Minter, 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Ann Vogler Emmitt, 1 to 4 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Russell K. Yates, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES

MARCH 14

John William Ott Jr., Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

SERVICES

MARCH 28

Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES

APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you