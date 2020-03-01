SERVICES TODAY
John D. Miller, 10:30 a.m., First Brethren Church, Nappanee
Arika D. Lambright, 9:30 a.m., Eugene Troyer residence, 9889 N. 450 W., Ligonier
Aaron L. Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., LR Nisley and Sons, Goshen
Donna J. Miller, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mildred M. Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Koinonia Room, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Carrol E. Eichelberger, 1 p.m., New Life Fellowship, Topeka
Donnie R. Nipper, 6:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Frederick C. Yoder, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Glen R. Unzicker, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Donald L. Minter, M.D., 4 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ann Vogler Emmitt, 1 to 4 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.