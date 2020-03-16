SERVICES TODAY
Linda S. Morrison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Robert L. Juday, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
John Henry Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 60735 C.R. 37, Middlebury
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Nester Perez Rubalcaba, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Sue W. Harp, 10 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
Quentin “Joe” Saggars, 10:30 a.m., The Crosswalk, Ligonier
SERVICES FRIDAY
Linda C. Delagrange, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka
SERVICES SATURDAY
Jennifer K. Vanest, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
William B. Riblet, 1 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Elkhart
SERVICES
MARCH 28
Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
APRIL 4
Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Florida
SERVICES
APRIL 8
Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES
APRIL 25
Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
