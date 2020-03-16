SERVICES TODAY

Linda S. Morrison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Robert L. Juday, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

John Henry Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 60735 C.R. 37, Middlebury

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Nester Perez Rubalcaba, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Sue W. Harp, 10 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

Quentin “Joe” Saggars, 10:30 a.m., The Crosswalk, Ligonier

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Linda C. Delagrange, 2 p.m., Emma Church, Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Jennifer K. Vanest, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

William B. Riblet, 1 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Elkhart

SERVICES

MARCH 28

Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES

APRIL 4

Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Florida

SERVICES

APRIL 8

Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES

APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

