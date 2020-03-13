SERVICES TODAY

Hazel F. Weaver, 3 p.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Robert R. “Bob” Heign, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Beverley J. Sutton, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

John William Ott Jr., celebration of life, 2 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Hall, Elkhart

Sarah Pepple Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jane Zimmerman, 10 a.m., Yoder- Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Marie A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Atlee Troyer residence, 10582 CR 24, Middlebury

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Linda S. Morrison, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Nester Perez Rubalcaba, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Sue W. Harp, 10 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES MARCH 21

William B. Riblet, 1 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, Elkhart

SERVICES MARCH 28

Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES APRIL 4

Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Florida

SERVICES APRIL 8

Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

