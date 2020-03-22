SERVICES THURSDAY
Keith V. McCollough, no time listed, Adamsville Road Church of God
SERVICES SATURDAY
Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen; changed to private service only
SERVICES APRIL 4
Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Florida
SERVICES APRIL 8
Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES APRIL 25
Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
