SERVICES THURSDAY

Keith V. McCollough, no time listed, Adamsville Road Church of God

SERVICES SATURDAY

Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen; changed to private service only

SERVICES APRIL 4

Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Florida

SERVICES APRIL 8

Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

