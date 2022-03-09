FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Amy Rose Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 10318 N. 600 W., Ligonier

SERVICES THURSDAY

Sarah A. Hochstetler, Melvin Helmuth residence, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee

Edna C. Hochstetler, 10 a.m., Maple Grove Church, Topeka

Mona L. Pfahler, 3 p.m., Plymouth United Church of Christ, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Marvin M. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

Jeffrey Wixon, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret, Goshen

Patricia Smoots, 1 to 3 p.m., 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY

John Morehouse, Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Darlene J. Eash, 11 a.m., Bonneyville Mennonite Church, Bristol

Nila J. McElheny, 11 a.m., Grace Point Church, Nappanee

Ruth Hochstetler, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES TUESDAY

Cheryl D. Stoner, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

