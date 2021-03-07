SERVICES MONDAY
Albert H. Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 2025 W. 450 South, LaGrange
SERVICES TUESDAY
Joan E. Ganger, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
NEW PARIS [mdash] Delvin "Del" R. Slaubaugh, 77, visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35, Goshen. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday also at the church. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Albert H. Schwartz, 83, visitation is scheduled after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the family's residence, 2025 W. 450 S. LaGrange. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday also at the family's residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.