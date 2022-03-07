SERVICES TODAY
Seth Harper, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Victory Christian Fellowship Cemetery, New Paris followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Yellow Creek Old Brethren Church, Goshen
Daniel L. Schaefer, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Gertie Mae Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Brian Hochstetler residence, 10399 C.R. 32, Goshen
Mitchell L. Miller, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Amy Rose Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 10318 N. 600 W., Ligonier
SERVICES THURSDAY
Mona Lou Pfahler, 3 to 3:30 p.m., Plymouth United Church of Christ
SERVICES FRIDAY
Jeffrey Wixon, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret
Patricia Smoots, 1 to 3 p.m., 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis
SERVICES SATURDAY
John Morehouse, Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Darlene J. Eash, 11 a.m., Bonneyville Mennonite Church, Bristol
Nila J. McElheny, 11 a.m., Grace Point Church, Nappanee
Ruth Hochstetler, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.