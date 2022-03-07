FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Seth Harper, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Victory Christian Fellowship Cemetery, New Paris followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Yellow Creek Old Brethren Church, Goshen

Daniel L. Schaefer, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Gertie Mae Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., Brian Hochstetler residence, 10399 C.R. 32, Goshen

Mitchell L. Miller, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Amy Rose Miller, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 10318 N. 600 W., Ligonier

SERVICES THURSDAY

Mona Lou Pfahler, 3 to 3:30 p.m., Plymouth United Church of Christ

SERVICES FRIDAY

Jeffrey Wixon, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret

Patricia Smoots, 1 to 3 p.m., 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY

John Morehouse, Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Darlene J. Eash, 11 a.m., Bonneyville Mennonite Church, Bristol

Nila J. McElheny, 11 a.m., Grace Point Church, Nappanee

Ruth Hochstetler, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

