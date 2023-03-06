FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Charles Cyril Anderson, 10 a.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana

Mervin “Bud” Estinger, 10 a.m., Union Center Church of the Brethren, Nappanee

Frances A. Delagrange, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Glenn J. Yoder, 6 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Diane R. Corporon, 2 p.m., West Goshen Church, Goshen

Rev. John Tomlonson, 2 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Richard D. Oyer, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6

Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27

Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

