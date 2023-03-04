SERVICES SATURDAY
Dennis R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana
Dewey A. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
LeRoy G. Grabill, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
Leon J. Ulrich, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Patricia A. Walsh, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Charles Cyril Anderson, 10 a.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana
Mervin “Bud” Estinger, 10 a.m., Union Center Church of the Brethren, Nappanee
Frances A. Delagrange, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Glenn J. Yoder, 6 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury