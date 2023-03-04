Funeral Services

SERVICES SATURDAY

Dennis R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana

Dewey A. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

LeRoy G. Grabill, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa

Leon J. Ulrich, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Patricia A. Walsh, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Charles Cyril Anderson, 10 a.m., Shipshewana Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana

Mervin “Bud” Estinger, 10 a.m., Union Center Church of the Brethren, Nappanee

Frances A. Delagrange, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Glenn J. Yoder, 6 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you