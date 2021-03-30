Funeral services

SERVICES ToDAY

Thomas D. Kintigh, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

James M. Deters, 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

