FUNERAL SERVICES: March 31, 2021

SERVICES ToDAY
Thomas D. Kintigh, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY
James M. Deters, 6 p.m., Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Obituaries

MILLER, Adaline Mar 10, 1949 - Mar 30, 2021
SHARP, Virginia Jan 16, 1922 - Mar 28, 2021
MIESEL, Bonnie Oct 22, 1945 - Mar 28, 2021
KINTIGH, Thomas Jul 22, 1926 - Mar 28, 2021
Gunden, Ruth
