FUNERAL SERVICES
SERVICES TODAY
Verna Kantner, 1:30 p.m., a public graveside service at the Oakridge Cemetery, Bristol. Guests may remain in cars to listen if desired or practice social distancing outside of cars. The service will be on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/VernaKantnerMemorial.
Roger Nettrouer, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. Social gathering crowd size restrictions will be followed.
SERVICES SATURDAY
Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.