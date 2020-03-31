FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Verna Kantner, 1:30 p.m., a public graveside service at the Oakridge Cemetery, Bristol. Guests may remain in cars to listen if desired or practice social distancing outside of cars. The service will be on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/VernaKantnerMemorial.

Roger Nettrouer, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. Social gathering crowd size restrictions will be followed.

SERVICES SATURDAY

Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Fla.

