FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Harry L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Lyle Yoder residence, 11283 N. 650 W., Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Shriley J. Bowers, 12 p.m., Wakarusa United Methodist Church, Wakarusa

SERVICES THURSDAY, APRIL 7

Florence Yoder, Graveside, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen or in the Koinonia Room at College Mennonite Church, Goshen if inclement weather

SERVICES FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Wayne C. King, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elkhart

