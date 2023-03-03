SERVICES FRIDAY
Dorothy Gangwer, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
SERVICES SATURDAY
Dennis R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana
Dewey A. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
LeRoy G. Grabill, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
Leon J. Ulrich, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
Patricia A. Walsh, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Mervin “Bud” Estinger, 10 a.m., Union Center Church of the Brethren, Nappanee
Frances A. Delagrange, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen