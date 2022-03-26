FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES SATURDAY

Elaine K. Schrock, 10:45 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen with a livestream service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/

Stanton “Stan” J. Hoover, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Earl L. LaCounte, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Rebecca Stanley, 2 p.m., Frurip May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES SUNDAY

Irene M. Bechler, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERICES MONDAY

Oren L. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Leon Wingard residence, 11692 C.R. 18, Middlebury

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you