Funeral services

SERVICES today

Michael W. Cripe, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Noah H. Frye, 10:30 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Delores Garber, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Pauline E. Lamb, 1:30 p.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Katherine Farmwald, 9:30 a.m., Lyle Miller residence, 13790 N. 600 West, Nappanee

Sylvia S. Smith, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Norma J. Riley, 1:30 p.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Sandra E. Kauffman, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES APRIL 7

Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you