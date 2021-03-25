SERVICES today
Michael W. Cripe, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Noah H. Frye, 10:30 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Delores Garber, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Pauline E. Lamb, 1:30 p.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Katherine Farmwald, 9:30 a.m., Lyle Miller residence, 13790 N. 600 West, Nappanee
Sylvia S. Smith, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Norma J. Riley, 1:30 p.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Sandra E. Kauffman, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES APRIL 7
Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.