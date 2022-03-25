SERVICES TODAY
James W. Charles, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Evan D. Nussbaum, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
John H. Driver, 7 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen or via Zoom link: tinyurl.com/JohnDriverService
SERVICES SATURDAY
Elaine K. Schrock, 10:45 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen with a livestream service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/
Stanton “Stan” J. Hoover, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Earl L. LaCounte, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Rebecca Stanley, 2 p.m., Frurip May Funeral Home, LaGrange
SERVICES SUNDAY
Irene M. Bechler, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.