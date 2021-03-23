Funeral Services

SERVICES Today

Norman D. Titterington, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Edna R. Raber, 9:30 a.m., Harley Raber residence, 0370 S. 1050 West, Middlebury

Carolyn K. Hach, 2 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

Marlene E. Landaw, 2 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Michael W. Cripe, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Delores Garber, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Sylvia S. Smith, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES APRIL 7

Jewel Lambright, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

