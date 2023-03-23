FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Barbara Longcor, 10 a.m., People’s Bible Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Arlene Mast, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Gordon Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Paul D. Scott, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Pastor Kenneth E. Rogers, 1 p.m., Faith Christian Center, Goshen

Diane R. Corporon, 2 p.m., West Goshen Church, Goshen

Rev. John Tomlonson, 2 p.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Richard D. Oyer, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6

Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27

Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

