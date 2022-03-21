Funeral services

SERVICES TUESDAY

Ronald Yoder, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Evan D. Nussbaum, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Elaine K. Schrock, 10:45 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen with a livestream service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/

Stanton “Stan” J. Hoover, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Rebecca Stanley, 2 p.m., Frurip May Funeral Home, LaGrange

SERVICES SUNDAY

Irene M. Bechler, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you