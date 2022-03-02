SERVICES TODAY
James F. Shrock, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen
Ashley M. Kaufman, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
Laurel R. Everest, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Susie O. Miller, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Cleo R. Leinbach, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
James M. Kelly, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Dale R. Huber, 10:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen
Arthur L. Miller, 12 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at Nappanee American Legion Post 154, Nappanee
