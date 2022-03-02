Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

James F. Shrock, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Goshen

Ashley M. Kaufman, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

Charles R. Hernley, 2 p.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Laurel R. Everest, 2 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Susie O. Miller, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Cleo R. Leinbach, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

James M. Kelly, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Dale R. Huber, 10:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Arthur L. Miller, 12 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel followed by a Memorial Service at Nappanee American Legion Post 154, Nappanee

