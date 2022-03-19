FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen

John W. Abshire, 11 a.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, Aiken, SC

Barbara Bainter, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol

William A. Wickey, 11 a.m., Locust Grove Mennonite Church, Burr Oak, MI

Larry Blackport, 2:30 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Andrew J. Buller, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen,

Elmer Lee Hershberger, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Michael D. Hatch, 3:30 p.m., Life Point Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Ronald Yoder, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Evan D. Nussbaum, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Elaine K. Schrock, 10:45 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen with a livestream service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/

Stanton “Stan” J. Hoover, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Irene M. Bechler, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

