SERVICES TODAY
Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen
John W. Abshire, 11 a.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, Aiken, SC
Barbara Bainter, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol
William A. Wickey, 11 a.m., Locust Grove Mennonite Church, Burr Oak, MI
Larry Blackport, 2:30 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Andrew J. Buller, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen,
Elmer Lee Hershberger, 3 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Michael D. Hatch, 3:30 p.m., Life Point Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Ronald Yoder, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Evan D. Nussbaum, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 26
Elaine K. Schrock, 10:45 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen with a livestream service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/
Stanton “Stan” J. Hoover, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY, MARCH 27
Irene M. Bechler, 2 p.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
