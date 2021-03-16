SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Donald E. Walter, 10 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Jennifer Cira, 10 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
Brian Beehler, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Steve Momotiuk, 1 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
John W. Jenney, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Irene M. Detwiler, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Marilyn M. Duckworth, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Phyllis R. Newcomer, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
David L. Hershberger, 3 p.m., Graveside, Rock Run Cemetery, Goshen
