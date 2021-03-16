Funeral services

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Donald E. Walter, 10 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY

Jennifer Cira, 10 a.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

Brian Beehler, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Steve Momotiuk, 1 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

John W. Jenney, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Irene M. Detwiler, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Marilyn M. Duckworth, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Phyllis R. Newcomer, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

David L. Hershberger, 3 p.m., Graveside, Rock Run Cemetery, Goshen

