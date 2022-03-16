Funeral services

SERVICES THURSDAY

William F. Ross, 3 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Amos J. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Bethel Mennonite Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen

John W. Abshire, 11 a.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, Aiken, SC

Barbara Bainter, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol

William A. Wickey, 11 a.m., Locust Grove Mennonite Church, Burr Oak, MI

Larry Blackport, 2:30 p.m., LifePoint Church, Goshen

services SUNDAY

Andrew J. Buller, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Michael D. Hatch, 3:30 p.m., Life Point Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Evan D. Nussbaum, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

