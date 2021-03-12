FUNERAL SERVICES: March 13, 2021 Mar 12, 2021 1 hr ago SERVICES THURSDAY Brian Beehler, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Rupp, Lowell Whitehead, Doris HONDERICH, Judy Apr 17, 1951 - Mar 9, 2021 BEEHLER, Brian Jan 17, 1989 - Mar 7, 2021 CHUPP, Carlyle Jul 2, 1934 - Mar 8, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCOMING TOGETHER: Cancer tightens bonds of Raasch familyGoshen police may get pay bump after four officers leaveMan admits to dealing cocaine in drug casePOLICE NEWS: Woman charged in child seduction casePOLICE NEWS. Goshen police make several arrestsMiddlebury, Elkhart companies aid homeless N.J. womenLocal murder suspect arrested in MemphisShipshewana gets nearly $1 million for Pumpkinvine extensionPREP ATHLETICS: Fairfield AD Hofer retiring at end of school yearPREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Furious comeback falls short as Penn advances over Northridge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.