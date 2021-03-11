Clear skies. Low 34F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 11, 2021 @ 4:03 pm
Goshen, Indiana
SERVICES FRIDAY
Marian E. VanFleeren, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Carlyle E. Chupp, 3 p.m., Northwood Chapel, Nappanee
SERVICES MARCH 18
Brian Beehler, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
