Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Marvin M. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee

Jeffrey Wixon, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Patricia Smoots, 1 to 3 p.m., 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis

SERVICES SATURDAY

Orva C. Knepp, 9:30 a.m., Christy Knepp residence, 1275 S. 375 W., LaGrange

Wayne D. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

John Morehouse, Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Darlene J. Eash, 11 a.m., Bonneyville Mennonite Church, Bristol

Nila J. McElheny, 11 a.m., Grace Point Church, Nappanee

Ruth Hochstetler, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES MONDAY

Mary J. Miller Schmucker, 10 a.m., Fair Haven Amish Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Tommy N. Siler, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Kelly C. Saunders, 6 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Cheryl D. Stoner, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY

William F. Ross, 3 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAR. 19

Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen

