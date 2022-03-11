SERVICES TODAY
Marvin M. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
Jeffrey Wixon, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Patricia Smoots, 1 to 3 p.m., 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis
SERVICES SATURDAY
Orva C. Knepp, 9:30 a.m., Christy Knepp residence, 1275 S. 375 W., LaGrange
Wayne D. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
John Morehouse, Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Darlene J. Eash, 11 a.m., Bonneyville Mennonite Church, Bristol
Nila J. McElheny, 11 a.m., Grace Point Church, Nappanee
Ruth Hochstetler, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary J. Miller Schmucker, 10 a.m., Fair Haven Amish Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Tommy N. Siler, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Kelly C. Saunders, 6 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Cheryl D. Stoner, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
William F. Ross, 3 p.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAR. 19
Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen
