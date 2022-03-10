SERVICES TODAY
Sarah A. Hochstetler, Melvin Helmuth residence, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee
Edna C. Hochstetler, 10 a.m., Maple Grove Church, Topeka
Mona L. Pfahler, 3 p.m., Plymouth United Church of Christ, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Marvin M. Stutzman, 10 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church Worship Center, Nappanee
Jeffrey Wixon, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret, Goshen
Patricia Smoots, 1 to 3 p.m., 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis
SERVICES SATURDAY
Wayne D. Bontrager, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
John Morehouse, Jr., 10 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Darlene J. Eash, 11 a.m., Bonneyville Mennonite Church, Bristol
Nila J. McElheny, 11 a.m., Grace Point Church, Nappanee
Ruth Hochstetler, 3 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary J. Miller Schmucker, 10 a.m., Fair Haven Amish Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Tommy N. Siler, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Cheryl D. Stoner, 6 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 19
Jerry A. Trump, 10 a.m., Elkhart County Fairgrounds, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.