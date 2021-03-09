SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Fannie M. Lengacher, 10 a.m., Shore Church, Shipshewana
SERVICES THURSDAY
Perry O. Yoder, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Marian E. VanFleeren, noon, Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
GOSHEN [mdash] Perry O. Yoder, 87, of Goshen, died at 10 p.m. Monday, March 8, at his residence of natural causes. He was born June 12, 1933, in Nappanee to Ora and Mattie (Yoder) Yoder. On Sept. 25, 1955, in Allen County, he married Maggie Zehr. She died Aug. 31, 2007. Surviving are five so…
