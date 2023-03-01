SERVICES THURSDAY
Alun G. Rees, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Suzanne Breniser, 12:30 p.m., Graveside at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne
SERVICES FRIDAY
Dorothy Gangwer, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
SERVICES SATURDAY
Dennis R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana
LeRoy G. Grabill, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
Leon J. Ulrich, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan