SERVICES Today
Alun G. Rees, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Suzanne Breniser, 12:30 p.m., Graveside at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne
SERVICES FRIDAY
Dorothy Gangwer, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola
SERVICES SATURDAY
Dennis R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana
Dewey A. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
LeRoy G. Grabill, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa
Leon J. Ulrich, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan
SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Richard D. Oyer, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6
Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27
Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen