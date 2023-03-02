Funeral Services

SERVICES Today

Alun G. Rees, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Suzanne Breniser, 12:30 p.m., Graveside at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne

SERVICES FRIDAY

Dorothy Gangwer, 1 p.m., Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola

SERVICES SATURDAY

Dennis R. Troyer, 10 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana

Dewey A. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

LeRoy G. Grabill, 11 a.m., Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa

Leon J. Ulrich, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Mary L. Christophel, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Warren Bontrager, Fairview Mennonite Church, Fairview, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Richard D. Oyer, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 6

Ramona Kelly, 2:30 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 27

Barbara J. Igney, 1 p.m., Violett Cemetery, Goshen

