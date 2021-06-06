SERVICES MONDAY
Rae Ann Markley, 2:30 p.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury
SERVICES TUESDAY
Jeanette F. Yoder, 10 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Bruce Allen Mock, 6 p.m., Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw (viewing from 4 p.m. until time of service)
SERVICES SATURDAY
Joseph J. Dervin, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen
Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3
Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.