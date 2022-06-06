Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Nancy A. (Halt) Tooker, 10:30 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES TUESDAY

John Chupp, 9:30 a.m., Allan Kaufman residence, on 1350, Nappanee

Ronald R. Miller, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ed Smith, 4 p.m., Syracuse Fraternal Order of Eagles (Eagles Nest), Syracuse

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Theresa A. Copenhaver, 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Sharon K. Yoder, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Willie Rickman, 1 p.m., Yoder Culp

