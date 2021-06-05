Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

Donald Houser, 11 a.m., Sturgis Evangelical Church, Sturgis

Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen

Robert D. Chokey, 1:30 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SUNDAY

Paul E. Gilman, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LaGrange

SERVICES MONDAY

Rae Ann Markley, 2:30 p.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury

SERVICES TUESDAY

Jeanette F. Yoder, 10 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Bruce Allen Mock, 6 p.m., Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw (viewing from 4 p.m. until time of service)

SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Joseph J. Dervin, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen

Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153

SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3

Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

