SERVICES TODAY
Donald Houser, 11 a.m., Sturgis Evangelical Church, Sturgis
Ila M. Palmer Alwine, 12 p.m., Jefferson Community Church, Goshen
Robert D. Chokey, 1:30 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SUNDAY
Paul E. Gilman, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LaGrange
SERVICES MONDAY
Rae Ann Markley, 2:30 p.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury
SERVICES TUESDAY
Jeanette F. Yoder, 10 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Bruce Allen Mock, 6 p.m., Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw (viewing from 4 p.m. until time of service)
SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Joseph J. Dervin, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Goshen
Edgar J. Metzler, 1 p.m., Memorial Service on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/9995275153
SERVICES SATURDAY, JULY 3
Major Carl K. Reed, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.