SERVICES TUESDAY
Carol Rose, 10 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
SERVICES JUNE 27
Samuel L. Moyer services postponed until a later date due to family circumstances.
Gary J. Miller, 66, Shipshewana, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home. The family and funeral home request attendees wear a face covering during visitation. The family will hold private funeral services.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Elmer C. Miller, 88, LaGrange, died at 11:50 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 2, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Clarence A. and Polly (Yoder) Miller. On March 5, 1953, in Shipshewana, he married Ida J. Yoder. She died Dec. 25, 1989. On May 26, 1…
LIGONIER [mdash] Dean V. Fry, 59, Ligonier, died at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 14, 1960, in LaGrange County, to Vern and Wilma (Eash) Fry. On May 18, 1982, in LaGrange County, he married Mary Ellen Bontrager. She survives. Survivors in addition …
